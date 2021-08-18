The violence in Chicago has continued to cause concern after two young girls were reportedly shot this past weekend. According to reports, six and seven-year-old sisters, Aubrey and Serenity Broughton, respectively, were with their family on Sunday after enjoying a morning at church. The family stopped by a relative's home and around 3:00 p.m., they were saying their goodbyes. The girls were inside the family's vehicle when someone drove by and opened fire.

"Like a machine gun going off, like, you know what I mean, like two people shooting at each other or something," a neighbor told reporters.

Six-year-old Aubrey is recovering in the hospital, however, her seven-year-old sister Serenity was killed in the tragic incident. Police have reached out to the public for help. "I'm not no gangbanger. I'm not out here doing the wrong thing. I'm a CTA worker. I'm a bus driver," said the girls' father, Michael.

Lil Durk took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot about the Broughton sisters as well as the ongoing gun violence in his hometown. "I be willing to help the best way I can but some higher power act as if they don't care," Durk wrote on Instagram. "This need to change and ASAP."

Durk was applauded by his fans for calling for an end to street violence involving innocent children, but others believe that the rapper's lyrical content only perpetuates violence. In recent months, several Chicago rappers have been gunned down, along with Durk's brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks.



