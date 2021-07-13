A brazen shooting outside of a Chicago jail has shaken the city. The Windy City has often been the topic of discussions regarding gun violence, and the attack that occurred over the weekend further presses the conversation. According to the Chicago Tribune, Londre Sylvester, known by his rap moniker KTS Dre, was being released from the Cook County jail on Saturday (July 10) evening when several suspects opened fire. Sylvester had only made it across the street from the jail when he was reportedly shot upwards of 64 times.

There were two other victims injured during the shooting, but they are expected to recover.

One victim was a 60-year-old woman reportedly with Sylvester who was shot in the knee and the other was a 30-year-old woman who just happened to be nearby. It is reported that a bullet grazed her mouth. The rapper's injuries were, expectedly, extensive as he was shot in his head and body.

“It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” a police report shows. Following the attack, the Tribune states that the suspects jumped into their vehicles and sped off in differing directions. Sylvester had been released on bail with electronic monitoring. Last month, the rapper was accused of violating the conditions of his bail stemming from a gun charge last year.

Investigators are looking into surveillance footage around the jail and nearby businesses. Check out a local report about the incident below.

[via][via]