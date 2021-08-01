It truly is unfortunate and sad just how many young men are losing their lives in the hip-hop world. Chicago rapper Edai. was shot multiple times in the back and killed on Saturday night (July 31) or the early hours of Sunday morning (Aug. 1). Edai was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Edai is praised for helping to bring the Chicago drill scene to life along with Chief Keef. Edai broke through in 2021 after his single "Gucci" gained some commercial relevance. Soon after, Edai started his own record label Team 600 ENT, and released his solo album Came From Nothing in February 2014.

The mother of slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck took to social media to vent about the violence in her city. “EVERYBODY GOTTA DIEEEEEE DAMNN NORMALIZE GROWIN UP N BEING A GRANDDADDY TO YALL KIDS CHILDREN,” she wrote angrily. “TELL THEM HOW U SURVIVED THE TRENCHES SO THEY CAN WANT BETTER @koopa600 U GOOD NO MORE WORRIES NOR PAIN FOR GOD WAS READY FOR HIS CHILD BACK.”

Edai's death comes within days of the murder of Gonzoe, a Tupac and Ice Cube affiliate. Since the shooting of Pop Smoke last year, there have been a ridiculous number of slain rappers. Crime seems to be going up. RIP Edai.