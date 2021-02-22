Tekashi 6ix9ine has fixed his focus on Chicago rapper Lil Durk for months, antagonizing the rapper by dissing his late friend King Von, his murdered cousin OTF Nunu, and others. He's also gotten into it with Meek Mill since returning to the spotlight a few weeks ago, catching up to the Philadelphia rapper at a nightclub and nearly coming to blows. Following the release of his new music video "ZAZA", which includes footage of his altercation with Meek, as well as a lyric that many have perceived to be a diss against Lil Durk, 6ix9ine's enemies are forcing the rapper to read between the lines as they respond with subliminal messages.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Lil Durk has seemingly refused to entertain 6ix9ine's nonsense this time around, using cryptic messages that pertain to his constant trollery while asserting that he won't be jumping into internet beef. His latest post calls 6ix9ine's antics into question, writing on Instagram, "If you from the streets then you know the internet ain’t nun but lames behind names." While he doesn't call out the rapper by name, this could very likely be aimed at the returning star.

Many of 6ix9ine's foes have jumped into the comments, including Meek Mill, who wrote, "A illusion". G Herbo, who also has issues with Tekashi, said, "Lol Hate it here" while the recently-freed Rowdy Rebel added a shushing emoji.

6ix9ine is back in the spotlight but, as always, people are stuck questioning how long his notoriety will last. It's clear that he's back on his supervillain ways, though, which were recently dissected in a new docu-series.

Do you think 6ix9ine is playing in dangerous territories?