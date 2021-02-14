At the wee hours of the morning, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill managed to cross paths. Well, according to Meek, Tekashi 6ix9ine was waiting for him outside of the club. We've all seen the footage by now which was thankfully taken from two different perspectives. Tekashi 6ix9ine ran up on Meek Mill with his camera out in hopes that he could prove some sort of point. It was more one-sided as Tekashi 6ix9ine refused to let Meek get a word in.

As the two of them continued to trade barbs on social media after the fact, Tekashi 6ix9ine suggested that he's out here striking fear in the eyes of Meek Mill. The viral figure shared a screenshot of Meek Mill with the caption reading, "This how n***as look like when they see me in REAL LIFE after talking sh*t on the Internet." It's hard to believe that Meek Mill, who is 6'2", would be shook to squabble against 6ix9ine, 5'6". Nonetheless, Tekashi 6ix9ine, like Donald Trump, continues to feed his own delusions.

Meek's facial expression, while nervous, could be attributed to the fact that he was not trying to go back to jail. Meek explained that he actually spat on 6ix9ine as if it's a natural rat repellent. "The feds sent him to take me out wtf," Meek wrote. "Had to spit on him so he retreated," he continued.

Ultimately, Meek cleared the air on the situation. "We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out... We almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment," he wrote. "He tryna get something locked up."

Since the altercation this morning, and the subsequent social media commentary, Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn't made any public statements. However, it seems almost certain that his security team is working hard for their paycheck.

This particular altercation seems quite convenient seeing as how Tekashi 6ix9ine just shared two snippets of new music as he teases his return. Even though the antics worked in the past, the release of Tattle Tales should've been an indication that online feuds won't necessarily translate into album sales or Billboard spots.