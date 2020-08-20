Subliminal Shots
- StreetwearLatto & Sexyy Red True Religion Feud Rumours Fly Over Subliminal IG PostsOnce again, Latto is being accused of jacking another rap diva's swag.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefLil Durk's Subliminal Shot At 6ix9ine Finds Many Rappers Agreeing In His Comment SectionLil Durk and Meek Mill have plenty of subliminal messages for Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Sends Shots At Rapper That Wanted $50k For FeatureFreddie Gibbs took to Twitter recently to air out an unnamed rapper while reminding himself and his fans of their worth. By Bhaven Moorthy
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert & JT May Be Taking Subliminal Jabs At One AnotherFans believe that these two are back at it on social media.By Erika Marie
- MusicTokyo Vanity Airs Out Industry, Is Asked "To Be A Writer For Hoes Who Can't Rap"It's unclear who the Louisiana rapper was talking about, but she made her frustrations clear.By Erika Marie