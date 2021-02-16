Lil Durk is the voice of the streets, but he won't be showing out like that on social media. While he's well-respected wherever he moves, the Chicago rapper isn't planning on returning to jail so he's making steps to reduce his street activity... on social media, at least.

Seeing a bunch of his peers get locked up for their moves, including Casanova, YNW Melly, Lil Loaded, and, most recently, Yella Beezy, Lil Durk doesn't want to be the next superstar rapper to get arrested so he's keeping his social activity to a minimum in an effort to not dry-snitch on himself or his OTF homies. He clarified why he's been more careful on Twitter.

"The goal is not to go to jail so y’all will never see me do tuff shit on here to look street," said Smurk. "I am the streets."

Lil Durk has proven to be one of the biggest rappers of the year so far, achieving sustained sales activity for his latest album The Voice and the accompanying deluxe edition. He's featured on one of the most buzzing songs in the country, "Back In Blood" with Pooh Shiesty, and he's in the midst of his greatest career surge. It would be a shame for him to get locked up right now, so he's smart in limiting what he posts.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

