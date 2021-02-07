The #JunebugChallenge formed a life of its own over the past few weeks. What began as a quirky online video spawned millions of others to join in the hilarious TikTok challenge including Casanova. The rapper's currently at Westchester County Jail in New York as he awaits trial for gang-related racketeering and firearms charges. Since COVID-19 is preventing in-person visits, he can only have visitation through video chat but unfortunately, those privileges have been revoked.

According to TMZ, jail officials have punished Casanova for partaking in the viral TikTok challenge. The video was done over video visitation and recorded from a separate device but apparently recording videos or taking photos is prohibited during visits. The officials at the jail said that Cas no longer has video visitation privileges. On top of that, he's facing even more problems because he wasn't wearing a mask during the video visit.

Casanova has been locked up for the past two months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. FBI said they were searching for Casanova in connection to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang. They accused the rapper of trafficking cocaine and marijuana, as well as possessing an illegal firearm.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Casanova was previously denied bond. We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Casanova's case.

