He may have been denied bond, but that hasn't kept Casanova's spirits down. The rapper has remained incarcerated after turning himself in on charges related to gun and drug trafficking, and if convicted, he's looking at a lengthy sentence. Casanova's attorney is working overtime to clear his client of all charges while the rapper is getting a tad...explicit...with his wife, Swaggy Jazzy, real name Jasmere Corbett.

Jasmere was recently on Instagram Live while on a jail call with her husband, and as fans expected to hear positive updates from Casanova, they instead were treated to a conversation that some believed should have been kept private. At one point, Swaggy Jazzy told the rapper that she missed him. "I miss you too. I miss that p*ssy," said Casanova.

"Let me see what's really going on. Bust it open for a real n*gga," he continued as the couple laughed. It didn't sound as if he was just joking, considering he then told her exactly what he planned on doing while they had phone sex. After a few more comments that made Jasmere blush, Casanova spoke about having to appear in court and complained about what it's been like on the inside. Swipe below to check out a bit from their Live below.