At the end of last year, rapper Casanova was dealt a bad hand when he was arrested and charged with racketeering, among other felony offenses. The Brooklyn rap staple faces life in prison, should he be convicted.

Hip-hop enthusiasts are hoping that the judge goes easy on Casanova, who is in a very rough spot, and we've been keeping you updated as his trial inches closer. This weekend, Cas shared a message from behind bars, posting a screengrab from a conversation with his wife and kids on Twitter.

"ALL OF MY LIFE’S PROBLEMS HAVE ONE SIMPLE SOLUTION... A HUG FROM MY CHILDREN," wrote the incarcerated rapper. "I MISS YA’LL, SEE YA’LL SOON."



Lars Niki/Getty Images

In the photo, Cas is wearing an orange jumpsuit and a black headwrap. It's his first tweet since a few days prior when he shouted out the recently-freed Rowdy Rebel, who said that Casanova is innocent.

Despite being in this predicament, the Brooklyn star isn't backing down on the game. He released a collaborative single, titled "211", on Christmas Eve with Snoop Dogg.

Hopefully, Casanova gets back to freedom soon. We will keep you posted on any updates in his case, including possible news on his upcoming trial. Free Cas.