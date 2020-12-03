According to new reports, Brooklyn-based rapper Casanova officially surrendered to authorities on Wednesday night with regards to his racketeering and gun charges.

It was reported that the 34-year-old rapper was wanted by the feds in relation to a massive gang takedown effort, which resulted in eighteen people receiving new warrants. The Roc Nation rapper was accused of trafficking marijuana and cocaine, as well as racketeering conspiracy and firearms charges. Cas was reportedly part of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.



According to NY Daily News, Casanova, real name Caswell Senior, surrendered himself in Manhattan last night. The other seventeen people involved in the takedown were already in custody.

"Members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss about the case.

Casanova faces up to life in prison should he be convicted of his harshest crime.



Additionally, this week, G Herbo was also charged with a serious crime in relation to a $1.5 million federal fraud case. He's facing a long time in prison, as well.

