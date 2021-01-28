Brooklyn rapper Casanova 2X got some bad news during a court hearing on Thursday (January 28) as the judge reportedly denied his $2.5 million motion for bond.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

According to AllHipHop, the rapper was shut down in court this morning after Judge Paul E. Davidson decided that the evidence presented by the prosecution was damning enough to keep Cas locked up until his next hearing. It was successfully argued that the rapper was promoted from a junior member of the Gorilla Stone gang to one of the shot-callers, which puts his future in a pretty tough spot as prosecutors are arguing that he has ordered his underlings to commit multiple violent crimes on his behalf. He's currently facing 15 years to life in prison.

"The only thing the passage of time from the three prior first degree convictions has established is that the defendant has moved up from the more junior role to a leadership role, where he has his underlings do the dirty work on his and the gang’s behalf," reportedly said U.S. Attorney David Felton during Thursday's hearing.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The three convictions mentioned were for robbery, assault, and a double shooting involving Cas in Miami.

We will keep you posted on any news regarding Casanova's legal case, but for the time being, it looks like he'll remain behind bars until his next date in court.

