More information is being shared about the ongoing case involving Casanova and his alleged ties to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang now that the rapper has turned himself over to authorities. On Thursday (December 3), Casanova, real name Caswell Senior, pleaded not guilty to charges of firearms possession, narcotics conspiracy, and racketeering, reiterating his claim that the accusations against him by the FBI are false. Seventeen other members of the alleged gang face similar charges and have even been accused of being tied to the murder of a 15-year-old.

“Using his public platform, he has amplified the message of the gang — both through his music and his social media profiles,” wrote Assistant US Attorney Shiva Logarajah. “Senior has closely coordinated his artistic endeavors to benefit the gang... Prison calls allegedly show that Senior forks over some of his earnings to alleged gang founder Dwight Reid aka Dick Wolf.”

Reid is currently behind bars as he serves a 50 years to life sentence for a murder that occurred in 2014. Casanova stands accused of wearing jewelry that shows his ties to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation—diamond gorilla pendants—and he's reportedly shared images on social media that show him with gorilla imagery. Investigators also state that Casanova's appearance on "Big Ape," a song that prosecutors call a "gang anthem," solidifies that he was involved with the controversial crew.

Authorities state that Casanova was a "drug supplier" and he reportedly faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

