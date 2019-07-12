mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Duke's "Blue Devil 2" Features Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk & More

Alex Zidel
July 12, 2019 15:29
Blue Devil 2
Lil Duke

YSL rapper Duke drops his new 18-song mixtape.


Lil Duke has been one of the most loyal members of Young Stoner Life Records for a long time. Duke is Young Thug's right-hand man, always attending studio sessions with the innovator and appearing on many of his projects. When Thugger told the world about what he was praying for, he noted that he never wants Duke to switch up on him. He is one person that Jeffery leans on hard so it's no surprise to see Thugger pull through for a feature on Blue Devil 2.

Duke's new mixtape is officially out with features from Lil Keed, Lil Yachty, Gunna, Young Jordan, Lil Durk, and more. The eighteen-song tracklist may seem long but Duke has a lot to prove. He's flexing his prowess on this project and will certainly start to gain more exposure soon.

What's your favourite song on Blue Devil 2?

Tracklist:

1. Believe In Me
2. Too Many
3. N***as It Ain't Safe
4. To The Moon (feat. Young Thug)
5. Rosé (feat. Young Jordan)
6. Wet Like A Boat (feat. Lil Keed & Lil Yachty)
7. Look In My Eyez
8. Petty (feat. Gunna)
9. Fatigue (feat. Trapboy Freddy)
10. Out Da Seal
11. Prodigy (feat. Lil Durk)
12. The One
13. Wreccless
14. Feel My Pain
15. Wishy Washy
16. She Mine
17. I'm There (feat. Steezy)
18. Head On My Shoulders

