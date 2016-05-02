Lil Duke
- MusicLil Duke Takes Plea Deal Following Gunna & Other YSL MembersFollowing Gunna, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy, and Slimelife Shawty, longtime member Lil Duke has entered a deal with authorities.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLil Duke Becomes "Duke Hefner" On New Mixtape Featuring Young Thug, Gunna, & MoreLil Duke's new mixtape "Duke Hefner" features Young Thug, Gunna, Davido, Lil Keed, Tyla Yaweh, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Duke Drops Off "Nobody On E"Turn up music.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Duke & HoodyBaby Come Through With "Beat It"Beat it like the late MJ. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Duke Comes Through With New Single "So Different"YSL's own Lil Duke flexes hard on the new piano-driven banger "So Different." By Mitch Findlay
- SongsLil Duke Taps Lil Keed and Lil Yachty For The Bass-Driven Track "Wet Like A Boat"Lil Duke, Lil Reed & Lil Yachty are the powerful threes on "Wet Like A Boat."By Aida C.
- NewsLil Duke's "Blue Devil 2" Features Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk & MoreYSL rapper Duke drops his new 18-song mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Duke & Gunna Join Forces On "Petty"Lil Duke and Gunna team up on new single, "Petty."By Aron A.
- NewsLil Duke Releases New Song "The One"Lil Duke drops off a new single after pushing back his upcoming project.By Aron A.
- Music VideosLil Duke & Offset Do What They Do Best In "Double" VideoGood timing, Duke.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosLil Duke & Bay Bay FDW Debut New Music Video For "What I Gotta Do"HNHH Premiere: Lil Duke & Bay Bay FDW drop off a new music video for the track "What I Gotta Do." By Matt F
- NewsLil Duke, Young Nudy & UnoTheActivist Are "Single Asf": ListenA love song to the single life.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Duke Grabs Wiz Khalifa For "Melrose" CollaborationLil Duke and Wiz Khalifa link up for the melodic "Melrose" collaboration off "Uberman 2."By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Duke, Young Thug Affiliate, Returns With "Uberman 2" MixtapeLil Duke, aka Duke, aka a Young Thug/YSL affiliate, just dropped "Uberman 2" featuring Wiz Khalifa, Offset, UnoTheActivist and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Duke Enlists Offset For "Double"Lil Duke & Offset connect for "Double." By Aron A.
- Music VideosLil Duke "Settle" VideoWatch Lil Duke's new video for his song "Settle."By Matt F
- NewsDiamonds DancingLil Duke teams up with Young Thug for "Diamonds Dancing." By Jasmina Cuevas
- NewsLife In The HillsLil Duke drops his debut project "Life in the Hills."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDuke Feat. Young Thug "Stand Up Niggas" VideoDuke and Young Thug are "Stand Up Niggas."By hnhh
- NewsBillboardDuke connects with Wiz Khalifa and Dave East for "Billboard."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlue DevilYoung Thug disciple YSL Duke returns with a new mixtape "Blue Devil."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsUberFeaturing Young Thug, Lil Durk, London on da Track, Lil Yachty, & more.By Danny Schwartz