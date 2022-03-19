Lil Baby's My Turn album continues to see monumental success. Released in February 2020, the album debuted at no.1 on the Billboard 200. The album stayed on the charts for five weeks, eventually went triple platinum. Maintaining momentum, the Atlanta-native dropped the deluxe edition in May 2020.

On March 17, Billboard announced that the album broke a 55-year old record. Sitting in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for 85 weeks, My Turn is the only album to sit for this long in the top 10 since 1965. Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding held the record prior to Lil Baby with 84 weeks. In total, My Turn has spent 106 weeks on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album featured a handful of top 10 hits, including "Woah", "Sum 2 Prove", "Heatin' Up", "We Paid", and "The Bigger Picture".

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

While he enjoys his accomplishment, Lil Baby revealed that another full-length album may be on the way this summer. The rapper plans to release a new music video every few weeks ahead of the release.

Baby's new music announcement comes shortly after his co-collaborator Lil Durk released his album 7220 on March 11. His seventh studio album includes guest features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. Using his grandmother's street address, 7220 is fueled by a long year of ups and downs for Durk. The Chicago-native has been in a grueling war against YoungBoy in relation to the death of his peer King Von. Von was shot and killed in Atlanta in 2020 following a dispute with Quando Rondo's team outside of a hookah lounge.

[Via]