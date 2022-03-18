It looks like Jayda Cheaves has finally decided that, after all of the drama and cheating allegations, she is leaving Atlanta-based rapper, Lil Baby, for good. The fashion and beauty influencer has been attached to Lil Baby for years and she has stuck by him throughout heavy cheating allegations but this week, she seemingly decided that enough was enough, announcing to the world that she's moving on.

Making an announcement on her Instagram Stories, Jayda said, "I'm finally standing up" with a GIF of a man clapping his hands.

"Everything comes to an end," she continued. "Never force it. Be happy. I'm willing to [X] anybody out for my happiness and peace. I post my own [tea] so I can clown myself before I get clowned. Cuz shiddddd it's cold out here. Ion know how this [sh*t] gon go. Have a beautiful day everyone."



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Directly following her announcement, Jayda started trending on Twitter with people commenting on what they had just read. Many are wondering why the 24-year-old has publicly taken Baby back so many times. Others are trying to tally up all of the times she's been cheated on in this one relationship, while a good chunk of people is celebrating Jayda's decision to leave the toxic relationship.

Lil Baby seemingly responded to the breakup, sharing a video of a man dancing on a basketball court and adding, "When a mf think they can play wit me."

Jayda hit back in a since-deleted post, saying, "Think they can play with you? LMFAO you played with me for 6 years straight. I text a n***a back now your chest hurt. Bye."

