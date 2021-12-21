They have been a longstanding on-again-off-again Hip Hop couple, and it seems that the romance between Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves has grown cold. The pair share a young son and have continued to support one another's endeavors, making their co-parenting relationship one of the more solid displays that we've seen from celebrities.

Still, fans have continued to pester both Baby and Jayda about getting back together. While chatting with Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee told Jayda that he liked the couple together and wondered if there was a possibility that they could rekindle their romance.

"It's just like, when there's so much tension, so many things have happened in the midst of all of that like, 'He loves you,' all of this. Like, yeah, he do love me, I'mma say, but as far as the internet, like I always say, we're comin' up together. He learning stuff he never even seen before about social media and all that and I'm seeing things way different than I saw them before as I get older."

"It's just a lot of damage as far as what has been done on social media, so once we can get over that part, I feel like maybe we could rekindle and rebuild another relationship. But as far as right now, it's so much damage publicly to just put a band-aid over something and say, 'Ok, let's just get back together. No."

Lee asked her if the damage had to do with the effects of fame or those rumored infidelities.

"I think a little bit of both," Jayda answered. "A lot of the allegations weren't really allegations [laughs]." She hinted that many of the rumors about Baby cheating on her were true and she "stuck beside him" because she figured if she broke up with him, she would encounter the same problems with "the next rich n*gga."

"After a while, it's kinda like, 'Dang, I cant' keep doing this to myself because it's like, what am I getting in the end?" Watch Jayda Cheaves detail her relationship with Lil Baby below.