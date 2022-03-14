Now that his collaborator Lil Durk has released another chart-topping album, it's time for Lil Baby to do the same this summer.

One of the most active forces in hip-hop, Lil Baby appears to be loading up yet another full-length album release, teasing fans on Twitter on Monday morning. The Atlanta-based rapper revealed his plans to drop a new music video every few weeks before eventually unloading the full project, which will arrive in the summer.

"It’s Gone Be A Nastyyyyy Summer," tweeted Baby. "My turn again. drop a video every few weeks until."

A few weeks ago, the rapper announced that his album was nearly complete, tweeting, "Album Almost Done. New Music Otw Tho."

Not much is known about Lil Baby's next body of work aside from the fact that he plans to release it this summer. None of the features have been revealed but there's a chance we can expect some of the same voices from his previous projects, including Lil Durk, Gunna, Young Thug, 42 Dugg, and others.

We will continue to keep you updated as more news is announced regarding Lil Baby's next studio album release. Let us know in the comments what you're expecting from this next chapter of Baby's career.