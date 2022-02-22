It's almost that time again... Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has announced that he's nearly completed his upcoming new studio album, letting fans know that he's about to take over the next few months.

Despite no date being announced yet for Lil Baby's upcoming new album release, the 27-year-old rapper has announced that he has a number of songs finished for the project and before it's out, we will be hearing from him consistently.

"Album Almost Done," tweeted Baby on Monday (February 21). "New Music Otw Tho," he added with two devil emojis and a tornado, signaling that a storm is coming.

The news has fans looking forward to the next chapter of Baby's music career, with over 111,000 people "liking" the tweet. Additionally, 16,000 people shared the post with their own followers, expanding Baby's reach. Clearly, people want new music from him.

Most recently, the rapper has featured on two new songs with Nicki Minaj, "Bussin" and "Do We Have A Problem." Over the weekend, it was also revealed that alongside JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, and others, Baby and Fanatics acquired Mitchell & Ness, marking a huge business move for the rapper.

Let us know what you want to hear from Lil Baby on his next go-around in the comments. Are you excited for his new album?