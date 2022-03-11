Another great week of new music releases is in the books, highlighted by full-length album releases from Chicago rapper Lil Durk, Buffalo-based rapper Benny The Butcher, and much more.

As we head into the weekend, we're taking a closer look at this week's new music, including singles from Latto, Takeoff, Key Glock, and more, as well as projects from Lucky Daye, Shenseea, Mike Dimes, and others.

With even more heat planned for next week, here's a review of all the hottest drops from the last seven-day stretch, including all of Friday's releases. Check out something new this weekend and let us know what your favorite new song or album of the week was in the comments.

It seemed like there was a chance that Chicago rapper Lil Durk could have some competition after challenging the industry to drop an album on the same date as him, with fans speculating that his rival, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, could be loading up his new project, The Last Slimeto. That never happened though and Durk was left to enjoy the biggest hip-hop release of the week with his new studio album, 7220.

The highly-anticipated body of work includes features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and country star Morgan Wallen. It includes the previously released singles "AHHH HA," "Broadway Girls," and "Golden Child."

You likely already know what The Voice can accomplish on his full-length projects -- now it's time to dive into his latest.

The fourth installment in Buffalo-based rapper Benny The Butcher's beloved Tana Talk series has officially arrived, and it lives up to all of the hype. Lasting just over forty minutes and including features from J. Cole, Diddy, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, and others, this is exactly the type of album that we needed from Benny to start off the year.

With production from The Alchemist, Daringer, and Beat Butcha, this one is a must-listen for traditional hip-hop fans. Tana Talk 4 also includes the previously-released single, "Johnny P's Caddy."

It really feels like we're watching Latto reach a new level of her career with the success of "Big Energy" and the recent release of her new single, "Wheelie" featuring 21 Savage. Teasing the single this week by sharing hints on the identity of the featured artist, Latto caused a viral moment on social media when fans were convinced that Cardi B or Nicki Minaj would be hopping on the song. Unfortunately for the Barbz and for BardiGang, that was not the case.

Thankfully though, we get another strong verse from the feature-killer, 21 Savage. The rumored couple has great chemistry on "Wheelie" and we can't wait to hear more collaborations from them in the future. If this is any indication as to what direction Latto is headed in for her next album, the world better be prepared for her 2022 takeover.

Hold on because Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are about to take you on the ride of your life. We all know the hitmaking magic that Dua Lipa can accomplish by herself and the same can be said for Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But now, it's time to see what they can do together. Thankfully, they did not let us down.

This pop-friendly record has a good chance of landing a high chart placement next week. It has all of the elements of a hit song so buckle up because Megan and Dua might be going #1 off of this one.

R&B fans would be doing themselves a disservice by glossing over Lucky Daye's latest sensational body of work, Candydrip. The complete project lasts nearly an hour and includes seventeen songs, with features from Lil Durk, Smino, and Chiiild. The album sounds beautiful and places a strong focus on sequencing. Previously released singles "Over," "NWA," and "Candydrip" are on the tracklist.

This is one of the most enjoyable releases of the week and should be a must-listen heading into the weekend.

Jamaican-born artist Shenseea's fanbase originally didn't know what to make of her move to the American mainstream but following the release of her new album, ALPHA, she is winning them over again. Interscope Records is working hard to support Shenseea's move stateside, helping her develop her music for an American audience. With songs including "Lick" with Megan Thee Stallion and "Deserve It," we're getting a sense of Shenyeng's full range of creativity, hearing her like never before. There are splashes of dancehall, pop, R&B, and other genres on the album, which mark the artist's official arrival in the spotlight.

One of Takeoff's first solo singles in a while, the unsung hero of Migos returns with "Crypto" featuring Rich The Kid. Despite numbers still being in the red on many significant coins, cryptocurrency has turned from a fad to a viable way of generating wealth for oneself over time. In a world where capitalism has taken over and our passions are monetized, Takeoff sings about his love for crypto on the new single, which is hopefully also a sign that he will be releasing a solo album soon.

Consistent and battle-tested, New York rapper Dave East is back with his new studio album, HDIGH. An acronym for "How Did I Get Here?," the album serves as a portion of Dave East's life story, complemented by features from Method Man, Benny The Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and more. With production from Mike & Keys, HDIGH lasts just over a half-hour, making it a quick and enjoyable listening experience.

Rap's next it girl, Georgia-based artist Kali is introducing herself to the masses with her new project, Toxic Chocolate. With features from MoneyBagg Yo, Latto, Yung Bleu, and BIA, Kali is kicking off this chapter of her career with a strong array of co-signs, unveiling layers of her personal brand of toxicity on the seven-song project. With a strong promotional campaign attached to this rollout, Kali is positioning herself as a force in the rap game. She should undoubtedly be on your radar as one of this year's breakout stars.

Blog era rap fans are beside themselves with glee following the release of Girl Talk's new single, "Put You On" featuring Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA. Kicking off their first album rollout in ten years, the famed DJ has announced a collaborative project with Wiz, K.R.I.T, and DZA as his next full-length release. This is quietly one of the most exciting releases of the week.

The last few months have been about navigating trauma for Memphis-based rapper Key Glock, who recently lost his mentor Young Dolph to gun violence. Flirting with a career switch to acting, the release of "Pain Killers" and the announcement of the deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2 allowed fans of Glizock's to breathe a sigh of relief. Before he possibly bows out of the game to enroll in acting school, the 24-year-old makes a statement on "Pain Killers" and promises to deliver another strong leg of Yellow Tape 2.

What a heartbreaking week this has been for Memphis-born rapper NLE Choppa. After announcing that he was expecting a baby boy in December with his girlfriend, Marissa Da'Nae, the couple revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage. At the gender reveal party a few months ago, the 19-year-old rapper told the world he was having a son named Seven. Now, Seven looks over him and Marissa as their angel.

To help other couples celebrate their upcoming gender reveal parties, Choppa released his new song, "The Gender Reveal Song," which sweetly explores his excitement to become a father to either a boy or a girl. The song is bittersweet in context, and it's a must-add to any gender reveal playlists.

There's a new rapper putting on for the state of Texas and his name is Mike Dimes. If you're new to the rising artist's work, In Dimes We Trust is a great place to get started. A thirty-minute display of Dimes' versatility, strong beat selection, and penmanship comes complete with features from Duke Deuce and Zay3k.

Picking up steam across the nation, Mike Dimes might be a newcomer but it definitely feels like this is the beginning of something special for him and his team.

B-Lovee - "Boom Boom" (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)

For the second straight week, we've got new music from Bronx-based drill rapper B-Lovee and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. After the release of last week's "Hit Different," the duo returns with "Boom Boom," which is B-Lovee's latest single. Combining their talents for another go, this record shows why B-Lovee might be the hottest rapper out of The Bronx right now.

Mariah The Scientist has been trending upward for the last little while as she continues to impress audiences with her stunning vocals and this week, she blesses her fans with the release of a four-song EP, The Intermission. Showcasing a preview of what's to come from the young Atlanta-born singer, this eleven-minute project is a smooth soundtrack for you to unwind over the weekend.

Featuring a prominent sample of Ashanti's classic record "Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)," UK-based rapper Aitch has a hit on his hands with "Baby." As he continues to make noise stateside, Aitch has already established a massive fanbase in his home country, which has fallen in love with his clever lyricism, sharp flows, and humorous wordplay. The seductive new single, "Baby," is the latest in a string of successful records for Aitch, who seems to have his eye on a rise to the top of the industry.

Prior to this week, many of us had never heard of LA-based artist Tanna Leone. However, after signing to Def Jam through his partnership with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's pgLang, we have no choice but to take notice of the young rising talent. The second artist signed to pgLang, Tanna Leone is presently supporting Baby Keem on The Melodic Blue tour. As we learn more about the Kendrick-approved artist, he has released a double-single for "With The Villains/Lucky" that serves as somewhat of an introduction to his brand.

KayCyy - TW20 50

Following his work on Ye's Donda, Kenyan-born Minnesota-based artist KayCyy is back with a three-song effort called TW20 50, with executive production from Gesaffelstein. The Grammy-nominated artist is setting himself up for a full-length release later this year but for now, this paints a small picture of KayCyy's creative bounds, which seem fully unrestricted.

Let us know what music you've got on rotation today in the comment section. Check out our songs section for more new releases today.