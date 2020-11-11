Artists who have yet to secure their Lil Baby features may be out of luck. The Quality Control star is one of the leading forces in the rap game at the moment, and it doesn't look as if his momentum is slowing down anytime soon. At every turn, it's hard not to see or hear something about Lil Baby, but the Georgia rapper is about to retreat to get himself ready for another project. Near the top of the year, Baby gave us My Turn, an album that debuted atop the charts. The rapper recently tweeted that he's locking in for "album mode" so he needs to make a few changes.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"It was fun while it lasted No More features from Lil Baby #albummode," he tweeted with a two-fingered peace sign. Those features have been stacking up because he's recently appeared with Davido on "So Crazy," Nav on "Don't Need Friends," T.I. on "Pardon," FRVRFRIDAY on "Window Shopping," Noodah05 on "Wild Child," and Monica on "Trenches."

Aside from preparing for his next album, Lil Baby also announced that he's planning a massive giveaway for fans. "I’m raffle a 2020 c8 corvette every month for 4 months !! You get 30 days to enter.... starting Nov 25." People have been storming his Twitter account by the thousands, so if you want a piece of that action, make sure to hit him up.