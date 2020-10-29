Despite fans going at it over whether or not Lil Baby was snubbed at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the rapper isn't worried about receiving another trophy to add to his collection. The My Turn artist took home a win at last night's show after he was crowned with the Impact Track Award for his politically-driven single, "The Bigger Picture," but fans quickly took to social media to debate if he should have received recognition in other categories. Megan Thee Stallion took top billing for Artist of the Year, a category that included Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Drake, DaBaby, and Future. Lil Baby was also nominated for Album of the Year, a title that went to Roddy Ricch for his debut effort, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Some people believed that Baby was shading Roddy when he seemed to co-sign a fan who stated that his loss in the Album of the Year category was "scripted," and after gossip ran wild, Lil Baby returned to social media to set the record straight. "I Like Getting Millions , Ain Trippin About Awards," the rapper penned in a caption to an Instagram selfie.

He had a few of his rap star friends take to the comment section to agree. DaBaby, who lost all 12 of his Hip Hop Awards nominations, wrote "Ya hea me" with a crying laughing emoji. Quality Control Music CEO Pee Thomas also agreed, as did City Girls rapper JT who dropped off a "period." Check out his post below.