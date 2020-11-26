Lil Baby isn't taking any chances. In a new picture with Bun B, posted by the Houston rap legend, Baby seemingly keeps his hand on a pistol in the pocket of his hoodie-- or at least that's what it looks like.

With everything that has gone on in the hip-hop community in the last few months, including the shooting deaths of King Von and Mo3, as well as Boosie Badazz and Benny The Butcher's shootings, Lil Baby appears to be taking extra security measures to ensure that he's around for a long time.

One of the world's most in-demand artists, Lil Baby is celebrating his multiple GRAMMY nominations this week. His team at Quality Control is frustrated that he didn't earn more nominations but, hopefully, if all goes his way, he'll be leaving the ceremony with a couple of new trophies.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Lil Baby ran into Houston legend Bun B, posing for a picture on Instagram. People have been pointing out one aspect of the picture in the comments though, noticing that Baby seems to be clutching something in his pocket, marking the outline of a pistol. While he may have been with security, the way things are going, it's never a bad idea to keep some extra protection on his person. It's unfortunate that he needs to move with a firearm though, but that's a story for a different day.