The nominations have officially been announced for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and we're proud to be celebrating some of the greatest artists in hip-hop today.

As the list rolled on to announce who was nominated for the 2021 ceremony, some songs and albums were expected to be called out, but weren't. Equally, several albums that we were expecting to get snubbed are getting some shine.

We've already got a complete list with most of the nominations for the awards show here but, if you were looking for a rap-only tally, we've got you covered.

The category for Best Rap Performance was revealed first, celebrating the late Pop Smoke's "Dior", Big Sean's "Deep Reverence" with Nipsey Hussle, DaBaby's "BOP", Jack Harlow's "WHATS POPPIN", Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture", and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" with Beyoncé.

For Best Melodic Rap Performance, the recording academy shined a light on Travis Scott with "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM", Drake and Lil Durk with "Laugh Now Cry Later", DaBaby and Roddy Ricch with "ROCKSTAR", Anderson .Paak with "Lockdown", and Roddy Ricch with "The Box".

The Best Rap Song category was a little predictable, celebrating Roddy Ricch for "The Box", Lil Baby for "The Bigger Picture", Drake and Lil Durk for "Laugh Now Cry Later", DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for "ROCKSTAR", and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for "Savage".

Finally, the most surprising (and refreshing) category came when the nominees for Best Rap Album were announced. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are nominated for Alfredo, so is D Smoke for Black Habits, Jay Electronica for A Written Testimony, Nas for King's Disease, and Royce Da 5'9" for The Allegory.

Congratulations to all of the nominees!