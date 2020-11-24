Every year, the Recording Academy announces its nominees for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards ceremony. And every year, several artists voice their displeasure with the Academy for leaving them out.

Already, people are going to bat for The Weeknd, who is nominated in zero categories at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. Run The Jewels also earned no nominations, shocking fans who thought their album was surely a lock for the Best Rap Album category.



Lil Baby earned himself a number of nominations in big categories this year, especially for his protest anthem "The Bigger Picture". The song is nominated in two categories but many hip-hop aficionados were also anticipating his nomination in the Album Of The Year or Best Rap Album spots. After all, My Turn was the first album released this year to go double-platinum, and it remains one of the top-selling albums of the year. At the end of the nomination ceremony, My Turn was snubbed, and Quality Control's CEO P is p'd off about it.

"Whoever making the decisions at the Grammys 'You all disconnected like a mf' you don’t speak for our culture," tweeted P following Lil Baby's snub in the album category. "Congrats to all the nominees. #MyTurnAlbumOfTheYear."

Do you think Lil Baby deserved a spot in the Best Rap Album category next to D Smoke, Nas, Royce Da 5'9", Freddie Gibbs, and Jay Electronica?