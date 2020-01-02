Lil Baby has officially revealed the cover art for his upcoming album, My Turn. The rapper posted a photo of the image, a painting of Lil Baby sitting atop a cliff lighting up a joint, surrounded by baby goats.The words "My Turn" are placed dead centre in yellow font, with "Lil Baby" barely decipherable in white, slanted cursive underneath. This album art is quite beautiful in an understated, pastoral kind of way, and the introspective symbolism of Lil Baby looking out into nature from up high could indicate that the album will have a strong sense of clarity.

Lil Baby announced that he would be dropping his sophomore album in the coming months back in October, though at the time he expected that the project would be finished and released before the end of 2019.

Unfortunately, the album got pushed back until 2020, but now that the new year is upon us, it looks like Lil Baby is trying to get fans excited for the ultimate release with this cover reveal. Upon announcing the delay of the album, the rapper also promised a mixtape—perhaps to make up for the wait—called Lamborghini Boys.

During an Instagram live, Baby explained the reason behind his decision to name the album My Turn: "I called it My Turn 'cause I feel like everybody else had a lil' turn. It's my turn now. Everybody dropped their mixtapes, their albums go number 1, number 2, number 3." He also revealed that the album will consist of around 15 tracks, and will feature artists like Young Thug, DaBaby, Gunna and Moneybagg Yo. His song with Future, "Out The Mud," will reportedly be the first single off of the album, with "Woah" as the second single.