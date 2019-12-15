For a while, Lil Baby teased that his sophomore album, titled My Turn, would be arriving before the end of 2019. In an interview with Hip-Hop-N-More in October, he said: "I’m working on an album coming later this year. You’re going to have to wait and see. I had a big year already though. I won my first award for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and hit over 9 billion streams worldwide."

Despite these notable achievements, the Atlanta rapper explained on Instagram Live that the title symbolizes that his big moment has yet to come. "I called it My Turn 'cause I feel like everybody else had a lil' turn. It's my turn now. Everybody dropped their mixtapes, their albums - go number 1, number 2, number 3." During this live session, he also detailed that the project will consist of approximately fifteen songs and include features from Young Thug, DaBaby, Gunna and Moneybagg Yo. While he didn't mentioned Future's name, the collaboration they released in June, "Out The Mud", is said to be My Turn's first single.

"Woah", which dropped last month, apparently serves as its second single. Lil Baby made a Triller account under @myturn2020 when he shared the song, informally announcing that the album had gotten pushed back to next year. While this change of plans may be slightly disappointing, he's making it up to his fans by providing them with both an album AND a mixtape, likely in the not-too-distant future. Lil Baby took to Twitter today to spread this news, announcing My Turn as the official title of the album and Lamborghini Boys as the official title of the tape.