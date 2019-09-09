Lil Baby & Future Get Messy In New Video For "Out The Mud"

Lil Baby and Future's new video has arrived.

When Future and Lil Baby impacted the world earlier this year with "Out The Mud," the song became a staple in the streets. Celebrating the journey that both rappers have taken to reach this stage in their careers, they both touch on how hustled from the bottom, working hard every day to live out their dreams. The meaning is taken literally in the visuals, which show the two getting a little dirty in muddy situations. While they rap about the "trenches" metaphorically in their verses, the duo embraces the nasty imagery in this clip, with Baby getting his shoes a little dirty and mobbing with his crew.

Many of the scenes in this new music video are dedicated to the 4PF squad. Atlanta's Lil Baby has been putting on for his team since day one and he'll never stop. His success is their success and he's giving back by including a number of his closest homies here. This one is triumphant, glorified, and generally just a good time, giving an eye into how life was prior to the Amiri jeans, bussdown watches and stacks of cash.

Watch the new clip about and let us know if you're feeling it or not.