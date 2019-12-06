Lil Baby's "Woah" Video Is A Dance Extravaganza

Lil Baby releases the new video for "Woah."

Quality Control rapper Lil Baby has already proven himself as one of the top forces in rap's new school. Releasing a few Song of the Year contenders last year, this was somewhat of a quiet campaign for the Atlanta artist. Baby dominated the feature circuit but, when it came down to his own releases, he stayed in the shadows. "Woah" is one of the only singles to have released under his name in 2019 but it pleased the masses. Attaching a popular dance to it, "Woah" was always bound to be a social media phenomenon. After unleashing a dance video on us this week, Baby returns with the official clip today.

Running donuts in the parking lot with his closest friends, Lil Baby and his homies gathered up their coolest cars in one area, hopping out to hit the "Whoa" from time to time. The new visuals revolve around a car meet and a chorus of dancers just flexing their top moves. Baby joins in on the fun at times, stunting his own choreography in a casual manner.

Watch the new video above and stay tuned for new music from Lil Baby. He surely has plans to take over in the new year.