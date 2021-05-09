Lil Baby revealed the release date of his collaborative album with Lil Durk, Voice of the Heroes, on Instagram, Sunday, but quickly deleted the post. The caption of the now-deleted picture announced that the project would be dropping on May 28th.

"How does 'Voice of the Heros sound dropping My 28' sound?" Baby asked his Instagram followers.

The collaborative project has been rumored for months now. Back in March, Durk teased that the album would be coming "so soon" after posting a picture with Baby at a Brooklyn Nets game on his Instagram story.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Around the same time, it was reported that The Voice of the Heroes will be 20 tracks in length, but no details on the album have been confirmed.

In the time since, we've seen Baby and Durk link up on numerous occasions on social media. They recently were spotted hopping on a private jet together, seemingly en route to the studio.

The pair also collaborated on a track for DJ Khaled's new album, Khaled Khaled, which released on April 30. Durk and Baby's banger, "Every Chance I Get," produced by Tay Keith, has been considered one of the best tracks from the album by fans.