Lil Durk might have released his successful new album The Voice a few months ago, as well as his label's compilation project Loyal Bros a mere number of weeks ago, but the Chicago drill rapper is already gearing up to release another full-length project. Proving that this truly is his takeover year, Durkio has been teasing the release of his upcoming collaborative album with another one of modern rap's greats: Lil Baby.

Their upcoming project, tentatively titled The Voice x The Hero, has been in the works for the last few weeks and, according to Baby's latest update on social media, it's going to be hitting streaming services very soon.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Coming So Soon......" wrote the Atlanta rapper on Instagram Stories. Last night, Lil Baby and Lil Durk were together at the Brooklyn Nets game, watching the KD-led squad win against the Houston Rockets. Considering the fact that they were together for most of the night, it's possible that they also clocked in some studio time before or after the game to work on their music together.



Instagram

With so many anticipated projects coming up in the coming weeks, including the rumored release of Drake's Certified Lover Boy, it's unclear when Lil Baby and Lil Durk are planning to release their body of work together. Do you think they'll go #1 when it drops?