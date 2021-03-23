Collab albums are like promises to chill made to an acquaintance met in passing -- one has to see it actually manifest in order to believe it.

Countless times have rappers spoken of having "entire albums" with other rappers, though in reality, those albums seldom come to fruition. True, there was that one time in 2017 when collaborative albums flourished like never before, but things have admittedly slowed down since then. Therefore, when Lil Durk and Lil Babybegan teasing an upcoming joint project, many met the announcement with cautious optimism.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, that optimism appears to be growing, as Durk has been surprisingly open with their snippets. The superstar rapper has taken a moment to share a peek at an upcoming collaboration from the comfort of his car. From the sound of it, the song is one of their signature emotional bangers, a reflection of street life scored to an uptempo and atmospheric instrumental.

Unfortunately, Durk appeared to be parked in a tunnel during his preview session, as his picture and audio quality alike leave something to be desired. Still, the essence sounds promising enough, and given that we've now heard an actual snippet, it's seeming like this collaborative album may actually be coming soon. Check out this new preview below, and sound off if you're excited to hear a full-length body of work from Lil Baby and Lil Durk.