The collaborative rap album is one of those things that tend to draw more excitement in theory than it does in practice. Often, the end results seldom live up to the hype surrounding the names involved. We saw as much during the great collaborative onslaught of '17, a year that seemed to bring damn near every emcee together to varying results. Still, it goes without saying that an alliance between two beloved artists will always be met with optimism -- even if it is of a cautious variety.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

A few days ago, Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped the bombshell that they were indeed sitting on a joint tape, with the former actively pushing for an imminent release. At this moment both artists are among the game's most popular; Baby's My Turn remains a commercial mainstay and Durk's The Voice has all but cemented the Chicago rapper as a superstar. The idea that they would come through with a joint mixtape and apply further pressure is certainly interesting, and any release from the duo would likely prove formidable on the charts.

Though Durk himself has been relatively quiet about the collaborative project, Baby has been actively stirring up hype, taking to Instagram to tease that the music would be landing "So Soon..." Of course, rap fans have been conditioned to question the meaning behind soon, which could mean anything from several days to several months. Don't be surprised to see Lil Baby and Lil Durk come through in the near future -- are you excited to see what they've been cooking up?