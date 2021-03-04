Lil Durk is one of the game's notable success stories, having recently built himself up to be one of hip-hop's latest superstars. Though it's hard to pinpoint the exact moment where the Chicago rapper's fortunes began to shift, it's clear that many have since embraced his latest studio album The Voice, netting Durk the highest-selling first week of his career. Now, only a few short months after its initial release, the project is already eligible to be certified gold by the RIAA.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Chart Data confirms that Durk's The Voice has officially sold a grand total of five-hundred-thousand album-equivalent units, a milestone likely helped by the recent release of the Deluxe Edition. Released at the end of January, The Voice Deluxe featured an additional twelve tracks including the Lil Baby-assisted "Finesse Out The Gang Way," as well as a collaboration with 1017 signee Pooh Shiesty "Should've Ducked." At this rate, it's easily one of the year's best-selling bodies of work, and will likely hit platinum status before summer rolls around.

While it's not the first Durk project to have hit gold eligibility, it may very well be his fastest. And what's wild is the fact that Durk is only getting started. Lest we forget that he's been sitting on a complete collaboration album with Metro Boomin, No Auto Durk, which has the potential to be an even bigger release than its predecessor. All things considered, 2021 may very well end up the year of Lil Durk, should he retain this same pace on a consistent level. Congratulations to The Voice!