Lil Durk and OTF's compilation album Loyal Bros has been described as Chicago drill's response to J. Cole and Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 by some critics because of the number of artists involved in the creation of the project. The new release, which features solo songs from Lil Durk, collaborations with other Only The Family members Booka600, Memo600, Timo, Doodie Lo, and the late King Von, as well as outside sources like Tee Grizzley and Lil Uzi Vert, was released last week and it's looking set to have a pretty solid first-week numbers-wise.

While the songs charts will likely be dominated by Drake's Scary Hours 2 songs, which are on pace to debut at #1, #2, and #3, the albums chart is set to include a couple of new entries in the Top 10, including Only The Family's Loyal Bros, which will likely slide into the #10 position.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album is projected to move approximately 27,500 copies, with 700 of those coming from pure sales. Those numbers are not final, but it would mean a likely spot between #8 and #11 for the Chicago squad.

Country singer Morgan Wallen will remain at the top of the chart for a ninth week, while The Weeknd's The Highlights will score another week at #2. Pop Smoke, Pooh Shiesty, and Lil Durk's solo album The Voice follow up to close out the projected Top 5 next week.

Are you a fan of the new Only The Family compilation album?

