DJ Khaled Taps Lil Baby & Lil Durk For "Every Chance I Get"

After months of anticipation, DJ Khaled's new album Khaled Khaled has officially arrived in full. And while early responses are still pouring in, it's clear that many are, at the very least, intrigued by the sheer volume of star power aligning the tracklist. As many heavy hitters stepped up to deliver brief contributions to lavish, celebratory anthems, it feels appropriate to signal one of the project's rare glimpses into the streets. Unsurprisingly, those contributions are handled by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Tay Keith, who unite for "Every Chance I Get."

Though it should no longer be expected to see a rapper bringing their A-game to a DJ Khaled project (the days of "We Takin Over" are, alas, over), Lil Baby and Durk bring the passion that has come to be associated with their brand. "Seen a robber rob a deacon, I seen a preacher get caught for cheatin'," spits Baby, ever the observer. "I'll break the bank for one of my people." Lil Durk closes it out with a brief verse, though that's not to say his presence isn't felt. "Yeah, she think I'm a regular rapper, I'm not," he warns. "One person come tell me, we fuck up your block."

Though it might be a little jarring to hear spirited cries of "DJ KHALED" over Lil Baby and Lil Durk's grimy bars, "Every Chance I Get" remains an early highlight off the brand new Khaled Khaled. Check out the DJ's twelfth studio album right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Scratched a million off my checklist three years ago

Add two zeros to the one, I'm in a different mode

This my life, do what I want, I be with different hoes

You know the pick and roll, I picked her up and sent her home

I got rich off strong, we get ’em in and get 'em gone