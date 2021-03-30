Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been witnessing tons of success separately but the trap will be rejoicing once they release their joint project. Somehow, a fan request on Twitter ultimately propelled the idea of the two extending their working relationship for a collab project. The pair have been heavily teasing its arrival, though they've kept mum on when we could expect it to be released.



Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

It appears that the project might be on its way in time for the summer. A photo from their studio session emerged earlier today revealing that the two are at the final stages of the project. They are seemingly plotting on who to add to the project in terms of features but the photo also revealed that we'll likely be getting a lengthy project from the two with a total of 20 songs. There's a good chance that this will include a few solo cuts, as well.

Over the past few weeks, Durk's been building the anticipation for its release with several previews of the project. None of them have really offered a solid insight into what we could expect but there's certainly going to have its fair share of bangers as well as emotional efforts.

Check out the post below. Who do you think Lil Baby and Lil Durk should have on their project?