The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place tonight (March 14) in Los Angeles. Much of the conversation surrounding the event thus far has been regarding Beyoncé's decision to opt-out of performing at the event even though she leads the nominations, as well as Justin Bieber possibly skipping out on the event due to this album Changes being nominated as a Pop project and not in the R&B categories. While the former have mixed feelings about the awards show, Lil Baby seems to be in great spirits ahead of tonight's events, cheesing wide as he posed with his son Jason.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Meeting with the boss before Grammy day!" wrote the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper under the post. In the photo, he flashes a smile as he embraced his oldest son Jason, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard, as he sits in the offices of his label Quality Control. He also rocked a pair of UGG sandals in the photo, tagging the American footwear company in the snaps.

The rapper received two nominations at this year's ceremony for his song "The Bigger Picture" in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories, which many people interpreted as a slight snub considering the massive commercial success his album My Turn experienced.

He's also set to hit the stage sometime tonight at the ceremony. Congrats to Lil Baby again on the nominations and best of luck to him at the ceremony.