It will most likely be another week or two before we stop hearing about this year's Grammy Awards, but considering they kick-off in just two days, information regarding the ceremony is coming in like a flood. Much of today's (March 12) conversation about the Grammys centered around The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé. We've heavily reported on The Weeknd's shocking snub this year and we also learned that Bieber may not attend the ceremony because his album, Changes, wasn't included in the R&B categories. Throughout the day, Beyoncé has been trending on social media following the Los Angeles Times's interview with British television producer Ben Winston who has taken the helm of this year's show.



During their chat, it was noted that Beyoncé, who is leading with nine nominations this year, won't be performing. It reportedly makes for the third time in the show's history that the artist with the most nominations won't be taking to the stage, and Winston was questioned about fans' reactions when they learn that Bey "opted not to perform."

“It’s unfortunate, because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy. We absolutely wish we had her onstage," said Winston. He also shared a story of another artist—who he didn't name—being asked to perform this year but they ultimately turned it down because they were still upset about years prior. It's a strange place for Winston to be in because he's in charge of making sure the show goes on without a hitch, not who is nominated or wins.



“You know that’s the deal when you take over the show," said Winston. He spoke with music executives and labels about “what they thought about the Grammys.” When speaking with the unnamed artist, "She was like, ‘I got snubbed three years ago, and I’m still annoyed about it.’ I told her, ‘Right, but you know that’s nothing to do with me?’ She said, ‘I don’t know — it sort of is, isn’t it?’”

Back in December, Megan Thee Stallion said in an interview that she and Beyoncé were in talks to perform their "Savage (Remix)" at the Grammys, but it doesn't look as if that's happening.

