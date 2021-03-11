Youngboy Never Broke Again is in a world of his own. The 21-year-old rapper is seemingly so disconnected from the world around him that's he's been unintentionally disrespectful toward a number of heavy hitters in the music business. This week, it was revealed that Youngboy allegedly left J. Cole hanging for eight hours at the studio before no-showing, which DJ Akademiks claimed in a recent live-stream. In a similar fashion, the hip-hop media personality also spoke about any potential collaboration plans between YB and Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, noting that Baby already reached out to the star.

During another live-stream, Akademiks said, "Youngboy told me when Lil Baby hit him up for a feature. I remember he told me, 'Ak, I'm not doing music right now'. And I remember saying, 'Youngboy, if you don't f*cking do a song with Lil Baby, n***a...' 'Cause I gave him a whole list, I remember I sat in the car with him, I told him a whole list of n***as who he should do songs with. And I remember him telling me, 'You know I can't do a song with him'. He was telling me all type of beefs, I was like, I didn't know the beef was that deep. I get it. But I'm telling you the facts. This n***a Youngboy, he don't care about that sh*t. I remember telling him, this is a no f*cking brainer. And he was just like, 'bro, I don't care'."

Akademiks says that was the moment he realized that Youngboy is "on a different kind of time".



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Considering how accurate Ak's information has been recently, including with Playboi Carti's release date, Drake's new music, and more, it's likely that he's telling the truth about this. He's had a close relationship with Youngboy over the years.

What do you make of this, especially after the news that he also ghosted J. Cole for eight hours?