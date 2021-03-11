Even if he seriously lacks basketball skills, Lil Baby is still one of the most impressive and successful artists out right now. The 4PF rapper started March in a celebratory state by witnessing his highly regarded album My Turn go triple-platinum on the one-year anniversary of its release. Lil Baby is also up for two Grammy nominations for last summer's critically acclaimed protest anthem "The Bigger Picture," but ahead of this weekend's Grammy ceremony, Lil Baby has received major love from a hometown institution.

In honor of Lil Baby's scorching run last year, the Trap Music Museum has named him the 2020 Trapper of the Year. In addition to knighting Lil Baby with such a huge title, the T.I.-owned Hip-Hop attraction also commemorated the occasion by gifting the Atlanta native with an impressive piece of jewelry and a museum exhibition inspired by his record label 4PF.

The jewelry gifted to Lil Baby comes in the form of a ring, which closely resembles that of a championship ring won by sports teams. The iced-out ring features the Trap Music Museum's logo and reads "Trapper of the Year" across its top, with "Lil Baby" and "2020" inscribed on the bottom and side, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trap Music Museum (@trapmusicmuseum)

In addition to the ring, Lil Baby's accomplishments throughout last year were honored with a new permanent "4PF" exhibit at the museum. Shielded behind a glass casing, the exhibit takes the form of a life-sized 4PF chain, that according to the individual presenting the exhibit to Lil Baby, was partially created by Icebox. The massive chain also gives a nod to My Turn and the neighborhood in which Lil Baby grew up.

Congratulations to Lil Baby for being named 2020's Trapper of the Year and being commemorated with a 4PF exhibit at the Trap Music Museum.