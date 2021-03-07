The pandemic has screwed up many plans. The Grammys, specifically, was pushed back until this month in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. However, it seems as if they're still planning on moving forward as scheduled. The Biggest Night In Music will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, though it'll be drastically different since strict social distancing measures is in place but we're excited to see who ends up taking home the award for Rap Album Of The Year.

Even for those who aren't keen on the idea of the award show, the Grammys has offered some stellar performances in the past, and many have been keen to see who will be hitting the stage this year. This morning, they unveiled the line-up in its entirety which includes some of rap's favorite acts. Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, and many others are scheduled to hit the stage. Despite not having submitted "WAP" to the Grammys, it wouldn't be shocking if they end up performing the song together. It also seems very likely that Roddy Ricch and DaBaby will team up to perform "Rockstar."

"Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all," the Grammys said of the performances.

Other performances include BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Haim, Miranda Lambert, and more.

