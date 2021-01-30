Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been one of the longest-running modern television shows in recent history, ending this year on their 20th season. The show first aired in 2007, and fans were instantly captivated by the glamorous and dramatic nature of the Kardashian family. When the show premiered, 23-year-old influencer and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner was just 11 years old.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Obviously, it makes sense that someone would change a lot over the span of 12 years, but fans of the show couldn’t help but be shocked by the sheer change Jenner’s face has undergone since the show’s first season. Kylie has always denied having surgery of any kind on her face, but viewers noticed that especially in the trailer for the upcoming final season, Kylie’s lips looked especially large and her face looked as if she had gotten filler.

Speculation surrounding Kylie going under the knife began when she was only 16, and people noticed her lips were significantly more puckered and plump. While she initially denied getting fillers, she eventually came clean and admitted that had gotten filler, and she had been insecure about her small lips when she was only 15. Despite admitting to her lip enhancements, she has adamantly denied having any other serious work done on her face.

Some Twitter users couldn’t help but share their thoughts.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming 20th and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Below.