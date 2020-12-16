Kylie Jenner has found her way on top of a Forbes list...yet again.

Many people have faced challenges when it comes to maintaining a steady income during the pandemic, but Kylie has seemingly found a way to stay ahead. The youngest Jenner topped Forbes' annual list, earning $590 million, leaps and bounds ahead of her #2 competition, which just so happens to be her brother-in-law. Kanye West earned a reported $170 million.

The majority of Jenner's earnings came from the sale of 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty. The cosmetic company had a 2019 revenue of $200 million.

While she was named as the youngest 'self-made' billionaire at 21 years old in March 2019, her company's earnings were disputed and she ultimately lost her Forbes-bestowed billionaire 'status. Forbes estimated that her current net worth is approximately $700 million, due to her sale to Coty.

Kanye's 2020 earnings, on the other hand, pushed his net worth to $1.3 billion. In particular, Kanye's deal with Adidas boosted his revenue. Adidas makes his Yeezy sneaker brand, which earned $1.3 billion in sales in 2019 alone.

The rapper reportedly owns all of his brands outright, including his Yeezy apparel. It was announced in June that he signed a deal with Gap to sell his Yeezy clothing line, although we don't yet have an update on that collaboration.

Here's the list of the top 10 highest-paid celebrities and their earnings. Let us know if there are any surprises below.

1. Kylie Jenner - $590 million

2. Kanye West - $170 million

3. Roger Federer - $106. 3 million

4. Christiano Ronaldo - $105 million

5. Lionel Messi - $104 million

6. Tyler Perry - $97 million

7. Neymar - $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern - $90 million

9. LeBron James - $88.2 million

10. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - $87.5 million

