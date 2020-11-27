Kylie and Kendall Jenner posted a TikTok together on Thanksgiving that was very telling of their dating preferences — not that it wasn't already obvious by both of their track records.

The two Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars shared the playful clip on Kylie's TikTok page, showcasing the contrasting differences between them. The video shows the sisters strutting toward the camera and splitting off left and right into two separate categories of their choosing. The first category highlights their professions, listing "supermodel" and "Instagram model." Kylie initially heads toward her respective title, before jokingly sneaking over to the left side, where Kendall sets her straight, shoving her back to the right.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For the second category, titled "moms fav" and "dads fav," the sisters lead the viewers astray at first before swapping sides, declaring that Kylie is mom's favorite and Kendall is dad's favorite. The third category is where things get really interesting though.

The sisters poke fun at their dating penchants, with "rappers" and "hoopers" listed as the two dating options at the top of the screen. Both Kylie and Kendall shyly walk toward which ones they prefer — not that it wasn't already obvious. In the past, Kylie had two longstanding relationships with both Tyga, and Travis Scott — whom she shares two-year-old daughter, Stormi, with. While Kendall, instead, has dated two basketball stars: Ben Simmons and Devin Booker.

The rest of the video breaks down which of the two is a "sloppy drunk" and a "funny drunk", and who prefers "going out" to "staying in."

Watch the full TikTok below.