Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are certainly one of Hollywood's superstar couples. And while they haven't shied away from celebrating their relationship and the joys of parenthood, Kylie's pregnancy with Stormi was largely kept out of the public eye. After all, Kylie was only 20 at the time. However, with the recent announcement of Kylie's pregnancy with her and Travis' second child, the couple reportedly won't be keeping baby #2 under wraps.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

"It's not the same experience for her. She was a lot younger with Stormi and it was her first pregnancy so she took the privacy as seriously as possible," a source told The Sun regarding the pregnancy. Thankfully, this seems to be a less stressful experience for the now 24-year old as she learned a lot her first time around. "She's already so much more confident and less worried than the first time around," the source continued. This has been important for her decision to not "be in hiding the entire time like last time," the source added.

Though Kylie herself hasn't confirmed nor denied the pregnancy, the first announcements came when Kylie's mom Caitlyn Jenner said her next grandchild was "in the oven" during a campaign stop.

Travis and Kylie have been on and off since the birth of Stormi, with rumors circulating they were in an open relationship in May. These were later denied.

Congratulations Kylie!

[via]