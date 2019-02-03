jenners
- Pop CultureBrody Jenner Expecting First Child With GF Tia BlancoThe reality star announced the news via Instagram. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Won't Hide Pregnancy With Baby #2: ReportKylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their second child together. By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureBen Simmons's Older Sister Blasts "Kartrashians": "These B*tches Are WEIRD"Ben Simmons's older sister Olivia Simmons took to Twitter to slam the Kardashian-Jenners and says that they don't care about the mental health of Black men.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCaitlyn Jenner Confesses: "I Don’t Know Any Kanye West Songs"The reality star revealed that she isn't familiar with any of her son-in-law's music.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner Teases "Starting A Family" With Jordyn Woods' Rumoured ExThe model from the famous family posed a suggestive question on her Instagram post.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Officially Kicked Out Of The USKendall Jenner's worries moved overseas. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Spotted With New Man Amidst Ben Simmons Breakup AllegationsBen Simmons, who?By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Says She'll "Always" Have Love For KylieShe was followed through LAX by the paparazzi until she gave an answer.By Erika Marie
- MusicKris Jenner Says Daughters Receive "Six Figures" For Sponsored IG PostsThe Kardashian-Jenner daughters are making bank off of Instagram.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Wants To Know What Potential Jurors In Trial Think About KardashiansHe wants to make sure his case will be treated fairly.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Absolves Jordyn Woods Of Sin: "This Was Tristan's Fault"Khloe Kardashian flips the blame squarely on her cheating ex Tristan Thompson.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Shuts Down Instagram Account Amid "Cheating Scandal"Pop goes the Instagram feed.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Celebrate Stormi's 1st Birthday With "StormiWorld" PartyStormi's 1st birthday party was one for the books.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Casually Calls For "Baby #2" With Travis ScottUnfortunately, Kylie Jenner isn't "Super Bowl" preggers this time around.By Devin Ch