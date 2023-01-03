Brody Jenner is going to be a dad. The 39-year old reality star announced on Monday (January 2) that he and girlfriend Tia Blanco are expecting their first child together. The Hills alum took to Instagram to share the news with his 3.6 million followers.

In a joint post with Tia, the couple shared a snippet of their unborn baby’s sonogram. “We’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” the joint post began.



LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner are seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year. Our little angel is on their way Happy new year!” Many of Brody’s family and peers flooded the comment section with well wishes and love to the couple. His eldest brother, Brandon penned a sweet note for the dad-to- be. “Welcome to the family little one! We’ve got plenty of cousins waiting for you.”

Brody’s Hills costar Heidi Montag also showed love under the post, commenting: “Couldn’t be happier for you both! Congratulations!!!!” Brody is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. He’s also the step brother to the Kardashian kids and the half brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. However, the famous family hasn’t publicly congratulated Brody and Tia as of yet.



The parents-to-be sparked dating rumors back in April 2022. But they didn’t go public with their romance until months later. In November 2022, Blanco spoke about her newly public relationship with Brody in an interview with E! News. “We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning,” she told the outlet. “But we’re both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together.”

