Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster seems to have picked up a new hobby this week, and mother Kylie is clearly very proud of her. On Friday, Kylie took the opportunity to gush over Stormi when the two enjoyed some fresh air and green grass on a golf course in Palm Springs. The 23-year-old billionaire posted some sweet videos of her daughter to her Instagram story, showing off her adorable outfit and pink golf bag.



Kylie Jenner / Instagram

“Let me see that smile!” Kylie says, taking a video of Stormi sitting in a golf cart next to Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble. The toddler is wearing an adorable yellow singlet and white socks and sneakers, Kylie calling her a “big girl.”



Kylie then posted a series of videos of Stormi walking across the golf course, carrying her own adorable pink golf bag that was about twice her size. Gamble directs Stormi to walk up a hill, which she does begrudgingly, struggling to carry her heavy golf bag. “You got it? You need help?” Kylie asks, to which Stormi replies, “No Mommy, I can do it!”



After a long day on the course, it seems like Stormi finally became tuckered out, with Kylie sharing a photo of her tiny feet hanging off of the golf cart seat alongside the caption “favorite person.” How sweet!